This Pixel 5 discount may be one of our favourite Black Friday phone deals of 2020

We weren't actually sure whether Google Pixel 5 deals would see much of a discount this Black Friday - after all, the phone's only actually been available to buy for about a month.

Thankfully, our fears have been vanquished by this superb offer. Get the 128GB Pixel 5 on Vodafone from Mobiles.co.uk and enjoy 60GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for only £26 a month. Better still, you'll be able to cut the £115 upfront price by £25 by using our exclusive discount code TRPIX5 and bring it under the £100-mark.

The result is an astounding Black Friday Google Pixel 5 deal that has a total two-year cost a shade over £700. No other offer touches it, so there seems to be little point slumming things with a Pixel 4a deal this year.

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones, as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with an 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past.

Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.

