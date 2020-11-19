This network has won the battle for iPhone 12 deals this Black Friday

With a shelf life of little over a month and kitted out with 5G capabilities, iPhone 12 deals are going to be at the top of many a wish list this Black Friday.

On such a competitive battleground, we eagerly waited to see who of EE, O2, Vodafone and Three would come out on top. And it looks like the last - but clearly not least - of those big names has come out on top.

The best deal out there on the iPhone 12 is this effort from trusted retailer Fonehouse. With monthly bills set at a fair £45, you only have to pay a penny shy of a tenner upfront to get a shiny new iPhone 12. And there's free delivery in play, too, and you get the benefit of a generous 100GB a month data limited and unlimited calls and texts.

Or, if you don't mind spending a bit more upfront (£99 to be precise), then you can go for this offer and bring your bills down under the £40-mark. Pop in the code TR30 at the checkout to get that special upfront price - nobody is getting that except for you and your fellow TechRadar readers.

If data is a prime concern, then O2 has come good this year to push for a close second place. Retailer Affordable Mobiles (you might have seen their new adverts) has just made a scarcely believable 250GB data tariff available on the network, that costs a flat £48 per month and nothing to pay upfront.

Of course you can save more if you head to our Black Friday iPhone deals guide and choose an older generation model. But if it's the newness of the iPhone 12 that appeals, then these are the deals to go for.

Why iPhone 12 deals are worth getting this Black Friday

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.