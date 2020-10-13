This market-crushing iPhone 11 deal just landed to celebrate iPhone 12 launch day

Today is a busy one in 'Tech Land', with the iPhone 12 and Amazon Prime Day both coinciding on one crazy Tuesday.

But when it comes to bargains, one of the most exciting ones we've seen so far today is a brand new iPhone 11 deal from Affordable Mobiles that's really seeking to steal all the plaudits.

In short, it's the strongest offer on the handset that we've seen in months - probably since Black Friday 2019, in fact. You'll get a brand spanking new iPhone 11 handset on Three, with a tariff that includes 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts every month. And all for a market-leading £36 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Obviously for those who want the latest from Apple, it is mere days you have to wait now until you can pre-order iPhone 12 deals. But to make a saving on a still-excellent iPhone, we have more details for you below.

This seriously impressive iPhone 11 deal in full:

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The cheapest of Apple's flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing. Even with the iPhone 12 almost here, it continues to be a top choice.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.

See our full iPhone 11 review



