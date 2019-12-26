This MacBook Pro deal offers terrific value in the Boxing Day sales

If you've been waiting for the right moment to grab a MacBook Pro deal, this Currys Boxing Day sale might have just the right price for you. We're looking at this 2017 MacBook Pro to push us into 2020 with a fantastic new laptop for a fraction of the original price today.

You're getting some strong specs for just £899 at Currys - yes, it's the older model but Apple's devices do hold on to perforamance for longer.

The 2017 MacBook Pro might not offer the touch bar we've come to associate with the latest models, but you're still getting a 256GB SSD hidden in that well-made Apple chassis.

On top of that, you're getting an i5 processor and a good-enough 8GB of RAM. If you're after the same specs on a newer model, you're looking at a price tag well over £1,000 - so this deal is all about the saving, not about the spec list.

That said, we have found a similar £200 price cut on one of the newer models, so if you'll stop at nothing to get that touch bar you can find a £1,300 model over at John Lewis. However, it's worth noting that in our review we found the touch bar to be middlingly-useful at best, so ditching it could be a very savvy move.

