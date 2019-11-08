This MacBook Air deal offers a £70 price cut and free Apple TV+ for a year

This Apple MacBook Air deal from John Lewis is a hell of a tempting early Black Friday offer, cutting the price to just £985. Plus, as with other new MacBook purchases, you also get a year's worth of Apple TV+, Apple's Netflix competitor, for free.

John Lewis is also offering a special finance option, where you pay £49.25 a month interest-free. While buying on finance won't be for everyone, it is an affordable way of buying the MacBook Air by spreading the cost over several month. Because there is 0% interest, it also means you're not paying anything extra.

This deal is for the new MacBook Air (2019) model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. This price only applies to the Space Grey colour scheme.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD £1,057 £985 at John Lewis

Get the brilliant new MacBook Air for just £985 from John Lewis. This is one of the thinnest and lightest MacBooks money can buy, and with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM, it's an excellent performer as well. You get a year of Apple TV+ thrown in as well.View Deal

We don't often see deals for new MacBooks, so this is a great offer, and if you like the look of Apple TV+ and its exclusive shows, then this is a great time to make a purchase.

