This is now the best iPhone 13 deal you can get post-Black Friday

Heading into Black Friday this year, we weren't 100% sure what the iPhone 13 deals landscape would look like. Ultimately, the savings event delivered the best contract prices we'd yet seen in the UK, without any networks delivering anything particularly spectacular.

Those 'best ever' promotions may now have died away, but the clamour for Apple's latest flagship phone certainly has not. And, the retailer leading the way right now is Fonehouse.

Exclusively available to readers of TechRadar, the best iPhone 13 deal currently available comes with a hefty 100GB of data. Despite that, it offers some of the most affordable bills for this device, costing £38 a month and £99 upfront.

The only way you can get cheaper than that is to seriously reduce the data limit, and commit yourself to a three-year contract with Sky Mobile. That will get quite limiting for most. Not so with the 100GB Fonehouse tariff, this one will let you watch roughly 200 hours of video online, stream 20,000 songs, or browse the internet for around 1,200 hours before you run out of allowance.

While there is still plenty of time for better post-Black Friday iPhone 13 deals to appear, Fonehouse is offering a Black Friday price promise. That means Fonehouse will refund the difference if you find a better price elsewhere!

The best iPhone 13 deal you can get today

Apple iPhone 13 iPhone 13: at Fonehouse | Three | £99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £38/pm

If you missed out on an iPhone 13 deal over Black Friday, your chance to score a bargain hasn't completely evaporated. This TechRadar exclusive is the best option now available, with monthly payments of a relatively low £38.

How good is the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 is the main device of Apple's four 2021 models, sitting in between the Pro models and the mini, offering a blend of affordability and specs, as well as a slightly larger design than the iPhone 13 mini for those put off by its diminutive size.

It includes Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same durable glass display, dual camera technology and more. The main differences is its larger and slightly brighter display as well as featuring a larger battery.

The iPhone 13 has a dual camera set-up but those two lenses are the best we've seen from Apple so far. This is mostly in internal improvements to processing, drastically improving low light ability and ability to stop blur.