iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: unlimited data on O2 for an impressively low price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest and best phone Apple have released to date - a status that does not come cheap. So understandably most of us want to find a good deal when buying the latest iPhone and we’re here to help.

After sifting through the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max deals so you don’t have to, we have found the perfect tariff for the social media scrollers, Netflix streamers and avid gamers amongst you. You can find this deal at Mobile Phones Direct to get unlimited data, calls and texts on O2.

With a handset price of £1,099 if looking for a SIM-free option, this deal is not one to miss. At £55 a month and a £69.99 upfront cost, you’ll be making a big saving. You may think this is an expensive monthly commitment, but when the average iPhone Pro Max contract is well over £60 a month, you’re getting a great deal.

This unlimited data iPhone 12 Pro Max deal:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £69.99 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £55 per month

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals are hard to come by so this is not one to miss. After an upfront cost of £69.99, you’ll be paying just £55 a month for unlimited data, calls and texts on O2. A plan with unlimited data at this price is hard to come by so don’t miss out.View Deal

What's the iPhone 12 Pro Max like?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone Apple have released to date. But only marginally bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, how have they given you a 6.7 inch screen? Apple have simply shrunk the bezels around the OLED display. The impressive screen size and pin-sharp display make the 12 Pro Max perfect for video streaming.

The 3 cameras that the handset boasts have all been upgraded with a better image processor. The upgrade to the 12MP sensor allows the cameras to capture more light, producing better quality pictures. Despite all these upgrades, the cameras aren't that far ahead of those on the iPhone 12 Pro, so if the bigger size isn't for you take a look at iPhone 12 Pro deals.

One feature that does set the iPhone 12 Pro Max apart from the other handsets in the iPhone 12 range is the increased battery life. Renowned for their below par battery life compared to their Android competitors, Apple have increased the battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max to give you a full day of use.

If the huge size of the phone isn't for you then take a look at some other iPhone deals on the other models Apple have to offer. Or if you want the impressive features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max without the bulk, the iPhone 12 Pro offers some similar features and performance at a lower price tag.



Read our full iPhone 12 Pro Max review