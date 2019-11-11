This iPad is down to just £289 ahead of Black Friday

The 2018 Apple iPad 9.7-inch is down to just £289 for a 32GB model and £369 for the 128GB flavour at Currys this week. They're also throwing in a free iPad case and £20 off a year of Microsoft Office 365 to make this deal even sweeter.

The 2018 iPad still holds the slightly older design with larger bezels and a 9.7-inch screen, but it's by far the best value for money in the Apple tablet world today. You can spend upwards of £450 on the latest model, with only incremental upgrades to warrant such a price hike so if you've been hovering over a new iPad for a while, you'll want to snap up this great deal ahead of Black Friday.

The 2018 iPad supports Apple Pencil (though it is sold separately), while offering processing through Apple's quad-core A10 Fusion chip. That's the same brain that the 2019 model uses, so aside from a few streamlining quality of life improvements, you're getting very similar specs in a slightly different shell here. The tablet supports the latest iPadOS 13, so you can enjoy all the benefits of split-screen, Files management improvements and Apple Arcade. If you're looking for an entertainment-first iPad and don't need a super-powered tablet for media editing and high-performance Adobe apps, you'll be more than happy with your 2018 iPad purchase.

The best iPad 2018 deals today

Apple 9.7-inch 2018 iPad (32GB) | £319 £289 at Currys

Last year's iPad offers amazing value for money even when it's not on sale, so grabbing this model for £289 is an excellent deal. It uses the same processing chip as the 2019 model but misses out on some of the hardware design changes that streamline the latest model. That said, this iPad is perfect for entertainment, note-taking and sketching, with Apple Pencil support and a free case from Currys included in the deal. The 32GB version will store a range of apps and some media, but if you're looking to pump your tablet full of shows, music, and larger apps you'll want to take a look at the 128GB model below.

Apple 9.7-inch 2018 iPad (128GB) | £409 £369 at Currys

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to watch all your favourite shows, listen to music, take notes, and draw with for less than £400, today is your lucky day. The 128GB model of the 2018 iPad comes in as great value for money on a normal day, but with a £40 discount and a free iPad case included this is no normal day. Grab this larger model if you're an App Store fiend, as you can easily store a large number of apps and Apple Arcade experiences with that extra room in the back.

