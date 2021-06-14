This Hisense 4K TV deal is hard to beat ahead of Prime Day – but there's a catch

We're seeing a lot of great 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2021, and Costco has added another superb offer ahead of Amazon's discounts. The UK retailer is now selling a Hisense 55U8QFTUK 55-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for just £499.99, a huge £250 off the usual price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.)

Usually retailing at £749.99, the Hisense 55U8QFTUK has kept that price at most retailers, making it a fairly-priced 55-inch 4K TV no matter where you look. Costco, undoubtedly, has the best deal of the bunch right now, though, with that huge £250 discount.

There is a slight catch that stands in between you and this Hisense 4K TV deal, however. Shopping at Costco requires you to be a paid member, and be a current or retired employee of one of a select group of professions such as finance, local government, education, police or fire rescue, armed forces, health services, law, architecture, and similar.

While a lot of professions are covered, but it's worth checking the whole list before you try to sign up. It might even be worth asking a Costco-subscribed friend to handle the deal for you if you're not able to sign up yourself.

The cheapest option is a £15 annual subscription, which provides access to Costco's online shopping and free technical support, but lacks benefits like in-store purchases or warehouse returns. If you opt for a £33.60 per year subscription, you'll get the rest of these added benefits and still be well within that discount of the Hisense 55U8QFTUK.

The Hisense 55U8QFTUK could be a good choice for first-time 4K TV buyers. Hisense's range of TVs are often more affordable than the competition, and the 55U8QFTUK in particular boasts some impressive features, especially at its Costco discounted price.

HDR10+ support will make any image pop with a much wider color range, allowing for much more vibrant images as well as truly dark blacks. Four HDMI ports will also allow the TV to serve as a capable entertainment hub if you own a good amount of HDMI-connected devices.

