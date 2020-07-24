This great Garmin deal throws in a set of Aftershokz headphones for free

Right now you can pick up the excellent Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and get a pair of Aftershokz Trekz Air bone conduction headphones thrown in free at SportsShoes.com.

That's one of the world's best running watches and a set of the best running headphones together for just £299.99 – a saving of £100.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and Aftershokz Trekz Titanium | £399.94 £299.99 at SportsShoes.com

Pick up one of the world's best running watches and get a fantastic pair of true wireless bone conduction headphones thrown in free for a limited time. The Forerunner 245 Music can store up to 500 songs, so you can run for hours with your favorite tunes and leave your phone at home, and can even sync with Spotify.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music packs a whole lot of features into a neat, lightweight watch. There's on-board GPS, tracking for a huge range of activities (including running, cycling, swimming and strength training to name just a few), all-day heart rate monitoring, and guidance the help you manage your training load.

Bone conduction headphones like the Aftershokz Trekz Air are a great choice for runners, letting you hear what's happening around you so you're aware of traffic, pedestrians, cyclists and other potential hazards while still enjoying your music. The Trekz Air are super lightweight, with a comfortable fit and minimal sound leakage.

We'd be surprised to see a deal this impressive even on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, so if you enjoy pounding the pavement to your favourite tunes then this bundle's not to be missed.