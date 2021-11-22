This Fortnite Xbox Series S bundle is just £249.99 in this early Black Friday Xbox deal

If you're on the hunt for an excellent early Black Friday Xbox deal, then look no further. Right now, Amazon is offering this Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for just £249.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region)

It's worth noting that Amazon's bundle is only available for pre-order right now and won't be released until December 13, but that's perfect timing for those looking for an Xbox Series S (or something for the Fortnite/Rocket League fan in your life) just in time for Christmas - especially as we don't expect to see this bundle drop further in price in the main Black Friday deals.

Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: £- £249.99 at Amazon Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: £- £249.99 at Amazon

This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own. It's worth noting that this is a pre-order, however, and won't be released until December 13.

So what do you get for that price tag? The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console (which alone goes for £249.99), an Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries to get you going.

But, the real kicker is the Rocket League and Fortnite content that comes included. This bundle includes the Fortnite Midnight Drive Pack Set, which consists of the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks. There's plenty of Rocket League content too, with the Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits included in the bundle.

It's worth noting, however, that this bundle doesn't include Fortnite: Save the World.

