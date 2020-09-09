This $799 Dell XPS deal is offering excellent value this week - plus more savings hit the UK

We're seeing Dell XPS deals hitting both sides of the pond this week - a nice change as we usually only see the highest value savings in the States. While you can certainly still get a little more for your money if you're shopping in the US, we're seeing some excellent price drops on more spec-heavy configurations UK-side as well.

Highlights of this week's Dell XPS deals include this stunning $799 price tag on an 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration of the touchscreen Dell XPS 13. That's a stunning $200 price drop that puts this mid-range model just $100 more than the entry-level 4GB / 128GB version, currently on sale for $699. That in itself is an excellent offer, however, at just $20 off its cheapest price ever.

If you're shopping in the UK, we're seeing savings further up the price scale. You'll find an i7 model with a 512GB SSD available for £1,149 - a rare £119 price cut that brings this powerful spec down to a slightly more affordable price point this week.

We're rounding up all of these Dell XPS 13 deals and more just below, but you can find plenty more Dell XPS sales available right now as well.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the US

Dell XPS 13 touch laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

It's an entry level configuration, but this Dell XPS 13 deal is coming in within $20 of its cheapest ever price right now. At just $699.99 you're still getting a stunning offer, with a 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD build that's perfect for premium everyday browsing and light work.

Dell XPS 13 touch laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Dell

However, you can spend $100 more and pick up a vastly more powerful machine in this week's latest Dell XPS 13 deals. Sporting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, you're getting far better value for money here, with a 10th generation i5 processor at the helm.

Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,049.99 at Dell

You can also upgrade to a speedy 10th generation i7 processor in this non-touchscreen version of the Dell XPS 13. You're upgrading everything else as well here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD making this laptop ready for anything.

Dell XPS 13 touch laptop: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

If you want the best of both worlds, this touchscreen configuration keeps the specs of the Dell XPS deal above but adds the extra flexibility of a multi-touch panel as well. You're saving $300 on this particular offer as well, an excellent discount on a premium device.

Dell XPS deals in the UK

Dell XPS 13: £1,268 £1,149 at Dell

You can save £119 on this Dell XPS 13 right now, with a fantastic £1,149 sales price available this week. That means a powerful 10th generation i7 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD can be all yours, in a premium fan favourite laptop no less.

Dell XPS 13: £1,648 £1,429 at Dell

Or, if you really want to push the boat out, you can pick up this turbo-charged configuration, now available for well under £1,450. There's a quad-core 10th generation i7 processor in here, with a massive 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM.

More Dell XPS deals

