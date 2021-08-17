This Carphone Warehouse Samsung Z Fold 3 deal is a fantastic pre-order option

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, but don’t want to pay the huge retail price? We've got some good news. We’ve just spotted this excellent deal at Carphone Warehouse which means you’re able to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with an affordable Vodafone tariff of £79pm.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is due to be released on August 27 and with a large retail price of £1,599, the device is certainly a huge investment. However, you’ll find various retailers competing to provide the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals that make the initial cost a lot less daunting.

Today, Vodafone is offering shoppers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an upfront cost of £119.99, followed by a £79 monthly contract which you won’t have to pay until you’ve received the device at the end of the month. With unlimited texts and minutes, you’ll also get 100GB of 5G data. While it may seem like a fairly large upfront amount, this Vodafone contract deal is one of the cheapest packages we’ve seen yet for this new device.

This excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £119.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | £79pm

You can be one of the first few people to bag the Galaxy Z Fold 3, by pre-ordering the device for just £119.99 today. This Vodafone contract at Carphone Warehouse offers foldable phone fans the newest Samsung device for just £79pm. With unlimited texts and calls, and 100GB of 5G data, this is one of the best contract deals we’ve seen for this brand new device. View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 like?

Samsung leads the way when it comes to foldable phone devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the newest addition to hit the stores on August 27. The foldable phone is the predecessor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and comes with a range of upgraded features all for a lower initial price than the previous models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is definitely a pricey device and the foldable smartphone design won’t be for everyone. However, if you’re looking for a futuristic foldable smartphone that can double up as a tablet, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 certainly has a lot to offer.

The 7.6-inch flexible display boasts greater durability than its predecessors and unlike the previous models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an IPX8 waterproof rating which is definitely something we’d expect to see on a smartphone at this price. The powerful Samsung smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and with 12GB of RAM, the device ensures fast speeds and the smooth operation of all apps and games.

Most importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is compatible with the much-awaited S Pen support and this is the first time Samsung has decided to include this feature with foldable devices.

If you’re looking for the best smartphone for snapping photos then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 probably isn’t your go-to device. The 12MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera mirrors the same spec as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and might be slightly disappointing for those looking for an upgraded camera. Alternatively, if camera quality is particularly valuable to you, then you might want to check out the more affordable Samsung S21 Ultra which features excellent camera capabilities.

