This Boxing Day headphone sale knocks half the price off top-end Sennheiser cans

If you've been looking for some great new on-ear headphones, perhaps the Boxing Day Sales have a solution for you: the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC wireless cans are now more than 50% off in the Amazon sales.

We rated these 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praising Sennheiser's noise cancelling tech as some of the best we've tested, especially at the price tag. If you want to zone out the background noise of your city, or cafe, or family, then you won't be going wrong here.

We were also fans of the long battery life of the HD 4.50 BTNC, which lasted for around 20 hours of testing. We also appreciated the the travel-friendly design that you can fold up when you're not using them.

We had a few minor issues with ventilation and padding, but these are easy to ignore when the asking price of nearly £180 is slashed to just £85. That's a saving of £95, or over 50%. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC prices where you are).

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC: £179.99 £84.99 at Amazon

These are some top-end wireless over-ear headphones, so the £95 discount makes them a bargain. They've got great noise cancelling, a long-lasting battery, and a foldable design that makes them easy to transport.

View Deal

