This amazing £235 iPad deal is even cheaper than Black Friday

We know our iPad deals, so when a £235 2019 model comes around in the week after Black Friday, we get a little hot and bothered. This fantastic price comes in £114 off the original price tag of the 32GB 2019 iPad, that's a massive saving considering the model's conservative original listing, and the cheapest we've come across in a while. If you missed out on the Black Friday shenanigans, this iPad deal can make it all better.

The 32GB 2019 iPad is the cheapest with today's deal, and despite being the lowest spec in the range you're still getting considerable power for your cash. The A10 fusion chip features a quad-core processor with vastly improved performance and graphics over the previous A9. You're also getting a ten-hour battery life and iPadOS straight out the box.

The 10.2-inch iPad takes full advantage of the many extra accessories already available, and previously limited to the higher end iPad models. You can now connect your iPad to the Smart Keyboard, for example, making this nifty little tablet perfect for note-taking and more demanding word processing tasks. You're also inheriting the support for Apple Pencil that was introduced in last year's model.

This iPad deal won't last long, primarily because it uses the promo code PARTYTIME in order to reveal its low low price, and that particular voucher will end on December 7th. The retailer is Hi Tech Electronics, a 100% positive feedback seller on eBay, but you're also buying with the safety of an eBay Money Back Guarantee. You'll have to act fast to snap up this leftover Black Friday-level iPad deal, but if you're in the market for a powerful, pocketable tablet you'll find it's worth it.

The cheapest iPad deal we've seen

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | £349.00 £235.96 at Hi Tech Electronics, eBay

This 10.2-inch iPad comes in at an amazing price this week thanks to a highly popular voucher code at eBay. This is the 32GB version so it's more suited to lighter note taking and entertainment, but if you're a heavy iCloud user you'll be able to get away with much more. Use promo code PARTYTIME to see this price, but be sure to do so before December 7th.

You can pick up the same model for £298 at Amazon if you prefer.

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | £449 £336.96 at Hi Tech Electronics, eBay

This larger model launched with a £479 price tag, so paying £336 feels fantastic. 128GB provides plenty of storage for large downloads, so is more suited to heavier work usage on the go. Use promo code PARTYTIME to see this price, but be sure to do so before December 7th.

You can pick up the same model for £399 at Amazon if you prefer.View Deal

