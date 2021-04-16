This 65-inch LG CX OLED TV deal saves you a massive £200

Still hankering after the LG CX OLED? You're in luck, as last year's best OLED TV is currently seeing a sizeable £200 saving at Currys with a new discount code. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region below.)

If you add the code 200TVSAVE at checkout (after inputting your billing address) you'll see £200 deducted from the overall price, bringing down the cost of a 65-inch LG CX to just £1,598.

The LG CX has been one of the most popular OLED TVs of recent times, with LG's trademark mix of vibrant OLED pictures, the sleek webOS operating system, Dolby Vision HDR, and a Magic Remote for navigating the TV's screens and menus with ease.

At a step-up 65-inch size, you'll be able to better appreciate its 4K resolution and HDR capability, though it's always worth making sure you can fit a larger model in your home before buying.

The discount code doesn't apply to the cheaper BX OLED, sadly, though we've added it below in case you want to save an extra few hundred pounds – at just £989 for a 55-inch size – and don't mind taking a bit to processing to do so.

Of course, we're now well into 2021, and those after the latest and greatest OLED TVs should know that there's a new crop of displays with even more advanced processors, panels and backlights than before.

The LG CX is being replaced with the LG C1, another OLED set with even sharper AI processing – though the real improvement is to be seen in the LG G1 Gallery Series, which uses a new 'OLED evo' technology to raise the level of brightness output possible on its panel.

On the cheaper end, the entry-level LG A1 OLED offers a startling low launch price for its smallest sizes, and will be this year's go-to for mid-budget OLED TV buyers.

Looking for more OLED TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.