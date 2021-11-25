This 18TB Black Friday hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need

You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal?

Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 18TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £259.99, down from £453.99. That’s a giant 43% off, saving you £194.

A giant 18TB hard drive from Western Digital with USB 3.0 connectivity, that's enough storage space to back up millions of photos and songs, hundreds of games and thousands of hours of TV shows and movies.

While it’s a HDD rather than a speedy SSD, 18TB of storage is enough for a lifetime’s worth of digital storage needs. That roughly translates to:

4.5 million 12MP photos

4,500 hours of HD video

117 million documents

… or 1 Call of Duty Warzone installation. Joking! But it is genuinely enough to have hundreds of games installed on your PC at once. A must-buy for the storage-strapped PC user.

