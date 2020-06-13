These worldy broadband and TV deals will get you Premier League re-start ready

It's so close now that we can almost almost...erm...hear the roar of the crowd? OK, so the return of Premier League football to our screens is going to feel a bit weird at first, but we're certainly not going to let the lack of out-of-tune chanting from the terraces get us upset.

Especially when the return of the Prem also gives you the opportunity to sort out a great broadband and TV deal. The biggest ISPs in the land all have competitive all-singing all-dancing packages that will bring superfast fibre to your home while also letting you reacquaint you with the forgotten joy of live sport.

With Sky, Virgin Media, BT and Now Broadband all with some silky tricks in the locker to tempt you their way for the return of the season, the only winner is you (and, whether you like it or not, Liverpool).

So keep reading to discover the best broadband deals around to get the most from this season's football action and have you watching a Premier League live stream.

Sky TV and Broadband: £324 saving

Sky Broadband Unlimited with Sky Sports HD | 18 months | 59Mb avg speed | 100+ channels + Sky Sports | £29.95 upfront | £75 £57pm

Sky TV and broadband deals will be the name most people turn to first for their internet and footy fix. And the company has responded by knocking a massive amount off its premier package. Now for £57 a month you get ridiculously fast broadband, the bog-standard Sky plan and Sky Q PLUS all eight Sky Sports channels in glorious HD. BT Sport can be added for another £20 per month if you want those as well.View Deal

BT Broadband and TV: HALF PRICE Sport

BT Fibre 1 and Half Price sport | 24 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport/Sky Sport | £9.99 upfront | From £35.99pm + £80 reward card

The UK's most popular ISP is trying to lure you its way with the promise of half price sporting action for the first three months of your contract. Click through and dive into the choices - you can choose only to add BT Sport, or go the whole hog and grab the suite of Sky Sport channels. And a few extra quid a month let's you upgrade your fibre speeds. And as an added bit of value, you'll be sent an £80 pre-paid Mastercard that you can spend where you like, too.

View Deal

Now Broadband: cheapest for Sky Sports

Now Broadband Fab Fibre + Sky Sports Pass | 12 months | 36Mb avg speed | Line rental incl. | Sky Sports | £5 upfront | £45pm

Now Broadband offers some of the cheapest internet rates on the market, and the same applies if you want the provider to cater for both broadband and TV. This offer is one of the most affordable ways out there to get internet and all those glorious sports channels. And if you're not too bothered about fibre, then you can downgrade to ADSL for a £7/pm saving.

View Deal

Virgin Media: all the sport and high speed

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | Sky Sports + BT Sports + 230+ channels | £35 set-up fee | £72pm

If you've got a budget the size of Real Madrid's and are happy to splash on the complete package, then look no further than the Virgin Media Bigger Bundle (the clue's in the name). It's a three-pronged attack - ridiculously fast 100Mb internet (so downloads of over 12MB per second), a mighty 230-odd TV channels and - the thing you're most interested in - full access to all the Sky Sports and BT Sport channels.

View Deal

(Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch Sky, Now or BT when abroad

If you're intending to be out of the country a lot over the course of the Premier League season's finale and so aren't sure whether a premium sports TV subscription is worth while, we can put your mind at rest. Grab yourself a VPN and then login to live stream the football online as if you were back in the UK.

