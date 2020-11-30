These two Samsung Note 20 and 20 Ultra deals are the cheapest around right now

For some, bigger really is better, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is about as big as you can get before the term 'phone' becomes something of stretch. And while prices might be similarly enormous to match, we've found some cracking Cyber Monday phone deals that take the edge off.

If you're after the 'regular' Note 20 5G (it's still really rather special, though), Mobile Phones Direct is offering 100GB of data on Three for £41 a month, and to sweeten the deal it's free upfront, too.

If you want the flagship Note 20 Ultra 5G, Mobile Phones Direct has also got the competition beaten there, as you'll be able to grab 160GB on O2 for £59 a month. Again, that's free upfront.

If you're on the market for either Galaxy Note, you'll know they're not exactly bargain handsets, but right now these deals in Mobile Phone Direct's Cyber Monday sale can't be beaten.

Why not have a browse of all the Black Friday deals available this year?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals: more info

Marketed as one of Samsung's largest handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest in Samsung's flagship launches, sitting alongside its superior Note 20 Ultra elder sibling. Alternatively known as a 'phablet', the Samsung's Note series holds its appeal in offering a bigger canvas for which creatives and businesspeople alike can more easily work from on the go. This goes hand in hand with its S Pen functionality.

Tucked away into the bottom of the handset, the S Pen is dubbed one of the best styluses available to use on a phone and works like a dream, even with the absence of the 120Hz rate on the Note 20 in comparison to its cousin, the S20.

As well as its S Pen, the other standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (as well as that all-important prefix on the end, which atones its compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile connectivity) is its triple camera array. Offering a versatile experience when shooting with your smartphone, then, you can enjoy taking stunning snaps with your Note 20, as well as capturing video in 8K resolution.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review

Boasting one of the largest displays, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with the S20 line-ups standout feature, that marvellously fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts the exceptional array of camera sensors hosted in its rear package, including the 100x SpaceZoom, a 12MP ultra wide lens, a 108MP wide camera lens, as well as a Laser AF sensor to auto-focus when taking snaps. Of course, you'll also be able to shoot 8K video here, too.

And the in-hand feel is also improved – rather than being plastic-backed like the regular Note 20, the Ultra boasts a distinctly premium glass and metal chassis.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review