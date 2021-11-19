These true wireless earbuds have been given a big early Black Friday discount

Amazon has brought the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd generation true wireless earbuds down to their lowest ever price in an excellent early Black Friday saving.

Coming with an RRP of £300, these have dropped lately to as cheap as £170 - but you can now get the wireless earbuds for just £129.99, saving you a whopping extra £40. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Coming with 35 hours of playback, a luxurious design, and Bluetooth 5.1 for speedy connectivity, these premium earbuds could make a stylish alternative to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 if you're looking for a bargain during Black Friday 2021.

Save £40 - These stylish, leather-bound headphones lack only one thing: active noise cancellation. If you don't mind that, they're a clear upgrade on the second-gen models, which were already sonically excellent and comfortable to boot. B&O has a strong reputation for good sound, and this is another example of winning true wireless earbuds.



While we haven't tested the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd generation for ourselves, the specs look very impressive indeed - and with 57% off, they're a bargain.

They're the third generation of its popular Beoplay E8 series of true wireless earbuds, coming with a smaller design and improved battery life compared to their predecessors.

Like the second-gen E8 true wireless earphones - which we awarded 4 out of 5 stars in our review - the charging case is decked out in premium-looking leather; great if you like that luxe finish, but it does mean that these buds won't be suitable for those who avoid using animal products.

While we loved the sound of their predecessors, the Beoplay E8 3rd generation should sound even better, thanks to a new bass port that lets air flow in and out of the acoustic chamber of these buds.

However, one of the key differentiators - active noise cancellation - still isn't there, so these headphones won't be able to block out the noise when on the train or in other loud areas.

Bang & Olufsen says that this allows the drivers inside the new Beoplay E8 to move more freely and produce a "greater and more precise bass output". The second-gen E8 wireless earphones impressed us with their tonal balanced and rich bass, so any improvement in audio quality could push them into the class-leading category.

We can't see these earbuds dropping any further in the Black Friday headphones deals, so it's worth snapping them up now if you're keen.

