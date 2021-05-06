These super cheap iPad Pro deals just went below £600 at Amazon

We've been enjoying our fair share of iPad deals over the last few weeks, but now that that 2021 iPad Pro release date is just around the corner, retailers are offering some stunning prices in efforts to move stock of the previous model. This is best exemplified in this 11-inch iPad Pro, now available for just £599.97 (was £769). That's the first time a 2020 iPad Pro has dropped below £600, and the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.

These iPad Pro deals are giving the iPad Air a run at that price. For just a little more than the current £539 sales price of the mid-range model you're getting double the storage, a larger display, and that incredible 120Hz refresh rate.

We don't know how much longer these iPad deals will last, so if you're in the market for a premium tablet but never wanted to break the bank on the 2020 Pro model we'd jump in fast.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

Today's best iPad Pro deals

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB): £769 £599.97 at Amazon

This is an excellent price on the 2020 iPad Pro, and an example of just how much value you can pack into a small cost when you pick up an older release. While the new 2021 version is just around the corner, bargain hunters will be more than happy with this record low price. 256GB: £869 £707.80 | 512GB: £1,069 £896.80 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,085.79

View Deal

More iPad deals

Find more tablet deals with the wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablet price cuts available right now - or if you're after a Windows machine take a look at the latest Surface Pro sales and bundles.