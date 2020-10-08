These Sony wireless noise-cancelling earbuds are at their lowest ever price at Amazon

If you're after a pair of true wireless earbuds before Prime Day that can keep up with you during a workout, the Sony WF-SP700N are down to their lowest ever price at Amazon at just £64.97. This deal is only available on the White model, though, with the various other colours still costing up to £90.

The Sony WF-SP700N are tuned for bass lovers and able to withstand splashes and sweat during exercise. Ambient sound mode lets you listen to your favourite tracks and still hear your surroundings, while the silicon support fitting makes sure they stay comfortably in your ears.

You won't want to sleep on this deal, either. With only eight pairs left in stock at the time of writing, these Sony wireless headphones are sure to sell out fast.

Sony WF-SP700N deal:

Sony WF-SP700N truly wireless noise-cancelling headphones: £95.99 £64.97 at Amazon

Save 32% on the Sony WF-SP700N truly wireless noise-cancelling headphones with this great deal from Amazon. Ideal for sports enthusiasts and bass-heads, these buds also let you hear your surroundings thanks to their ambient sound mode. View Deal

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, we're expecting to see deals on some of the best headphones, but for just £64.97 for a pair of wireless noise-cancelling cans from Sony, this one will be hard to beat.

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out today's best deals in your area on the Sony WF-SP700N.