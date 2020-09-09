These MacBook Pro deals are offering big savings on the latest generation

MacBook Pro deals aren't exactly rare in the UK - we usually see savings off £100 - £200 popping up every now and then. However, it's rare that mid-range models offering up bigger SSDs drop down to prices that near the £1,000 mark. That's exactly what Amazon has brought the 256GB and 512GB 2020 MacBook Pros down to this week, and it's proving to be a popular deal already.

You'll find this configuration available for just £1,189 right now - a £110 improvement over the £1,299 previous price. That's an astonishing discount coming in even cheaper than last year's release right now.

However, if you'll need more than 256GB you'll be able to grab a similar saving on more powerful MacBook Pro deals this week. You can double up your storage to 512GB on this current-generation laptop for £130 off right now, bringing the final price down to £1,369. That could be well worth the extra cash if you're looking to pick up a new release and you'll need more storage on top.

We're rounding up all these MacBook Pro deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap MacBook deals and sales available right here at TechRadar. We're also bringing you all the cheapest prices from around the web (whether you're in the UK, US, or Australia) at the bottom of the page as well.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

2020 MacBook Pro - 256GB: £1,299 £1,189 at Amazon

This mid-range spec of the 2020 MacBook Pro is available for £110 off at Amazon this week. That's a stunning price for a model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood.

2020 MacBook Pro - 512GB: £1,499.99 £1,369 at Currys

Or, if you're looking for even better value for money you can pick up the latest 2020 version and double up your storage to 512GB. You're spending a little more here for a newer model and extra storage, but still saving an excellent £130 overall.

