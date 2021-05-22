These four SIM only deals blow everything away this weekend - EE, Three and more

While there is a wealth of SIM only deals out there, a few stand out above the rest. And if you've dedicated your weekend to finding a new SIM plan, we're bringing you those top offers right here.

Out of all of the plans available, Three takes the top spot. That's because it can currently offer unlimited data, calls and texts for just £16 a month. On top of that, this SIM is 5G-enabled for free.

Three's closest competitor right now is Vodafone. It has an offer for the same £16 a month price and while it drops your data to 60GB, it makes up for that with a £30 cashback plan, effectively knocking your bills down to £14.33 a month.

Finally, rounding out the top SIM only deals are EE and Smarty. EE is currently offering one of its best prices ever - 120GB of data for just £20 a month - and Smarty has 30GB for £10 a month on a 1-month rolling SIM plan.

1. The best overall SIM only deal

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

The best SIM plan on the market right now comes directly from Three. With this deal, you're getting completely unlimited data, calls and texts while only having to spend £16 a month for it. That's especially tempting considering the fact that Three is a 5G-ready network at no extra cost and, this is the cheapest unlimited plan out there.

View Deal

2. A cashback bargain from Vodafone

3. 1-month flexibility with Smarty

Smarty SIM: Smarty | 1-month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This is a fantastic offer from Smarty for a few reasons but the main one is its contract length. You'll only be tied in for 1 month at a time on a rolling contract. That means you can leave at any time that suits you, especially helpful when Black Friday rolls around. With this plan you're getting 30GB of data for just £10 a month - a fantastic price for that much data.

View Deal

4. The best SIM only deal from EE

EE | 24-month contract | 120GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 5G ready | £20/pm

While it is the most expensive option in this list at £20 a month, this could be the best offer for a lot of people. That's because it's from EE - the UK's fastest and most popular network. Normally, a very pricey option, EE has seen some falls in price and now you can get 120GB of data for just £20 a month. On top of that, this EE SIM is 5G-ready at no extra cost.

View Deal