These Cyber Monday laptop deals from Dell need to be seen to be believed

Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far have come courtesy of Dell and its daily Mega Deals, which have been running all week long.

At the weekend, Dell knocked a massive £450 off the price of its new Dell XPS 15 - one of the best laptops in the world, and that deal is still live on Cyber Monday.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 15 deals in your region.

This is the latest XPS 15 model with a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, plus a gorgeous 15.6-inch screen.

Dell has also cut the price of some other great laptops for Cyber Monday as well, and we've listed the best ones below.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Huge saving Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,169 at Dell

Save £450 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD on Cyber Monday.

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,218.99 £989 at Dell

Save £230 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big saving for Cyber Monday. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus a powerful RTX 2060 GPU, which is perfect for 1080p gaming.

2-in-1 laptop deal Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,148 £949 at Dell

Save £200 - This brilliant 2-in-1 laptop can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and packs some incredibly powerful hardware, including a new Intel 11th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 1080p touchscreen.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 8GB RAM, Nvidia MX230: £898.99 £719 at Dell

Save £180 - This large-screen 17-inch laptop is a brilliant day-to-day performer for the whole family, offering a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia MX230 graphics card for a bit of light gaming as well. All for a huge Cyber Monday discount!

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - This is a great price for this excellent mid-range laptop from Dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £668.99 £549 at Dell

Save £120 - Save a hefty amount with this brilliant laptop that's ideal for day-to-day use. Featuring a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p monitor, this is a joy to work on.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i3 CPU is a great choice. It also comes with a larger SSD and double the RAM.

These deals run throughout Cyber Monday, but many of them could sell out quickly. After today, it looks like there won't be any more Dell Mega Deals, so now's your last chance to grab a bargain.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Dell XPS 15 deals where you are below.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 hrs 06 mins 57 secs Low Stock Reduced Price Dell XPS 15 7000 15.6-inch... Amazon Prime £1,349 £1,146.65 View Deal Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop,... John Lewis & Partners £1,146.65 View Deal Dell XPS 15 Dell Consumer UK £1,299 View Deal Dell Xps 15-7590 With 15.6... very.co.uk £1,349.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

