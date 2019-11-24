These Black Friday smartphone deals plunge the price of 2019 Sony phones

If you're looking for some great Black Friday smartphone deals, Amazon has you covered, because most of the Sony phones released in 2019 have just had their prices slashed.

That includes the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus. Yep, that's the Xperia 5 released only a few months back, a surprisingly new phone to be seeing such a big price cut. It's a compact version of the Xperia 1 from earlier in 2019, which is currently Sony's most premium phone.

Joining those two are the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, released in early 2019, and while we didn't rate them as highly as the Xperia 1 and 5, they're still decent phones for people on a budget.

Discounts range from £100 on the budget devices to over £200 on the Sony Xperia 1, so you're certainly saving a lot in these Black Friday phones deals. If you're looking to buy some of the newest smartphones in 2019 and like Sony phones' long aspect ratio, impressive processing power and more, then we'd recommend jumping right into these deals!

Black Friday Sony phone deals

Sony Xperia 1: at Amazon | SIM-free | £849 £639

Save a whopping £210 on Sony's most premium handset of 2019 in this fantastic Black Friday phone deal. Enjoy the iPhone-rivalling processing power, fantastic screen, and bespoke film-making app with this great device. This also comes with a 64GB memory card for those who like their apps or take a lot of pictures.

Sony Xperia 5: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £549

The Sony Xperia 5 is arguably a step up from the Xperia 1 since it retains many of the bigger phone's features yet has a better battery life, easier one-handed experience and, most importantly, costs less. Now it's even more affordable thanks to £150 off.

Sony Xperia 10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £299.99 £199.98

The Sony Xperia 10 may not be the best smartphone of the year, but with £100 off it's a far more tempting prospect. You're getting the 21:9 aspect ratio that makes Sony's 2019 phones so unique, without the high-end specs (and price) of the Xperia 1 or 5.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | £349 £249

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus has quite a big screen for a budget device, and it's got pretty decent battery life too. Thanks to this Black Friday phone deal it's now at a pretty good price tag, so if you want a Sony phone that won't break the bank, this could be it.

