These are the only two Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you should consider

You're probably seeing loads of Cyber Monday smartwatch deals - pennies off many-hundred-pound Apple or Samsung Galaxy watches - but if you've only got time to look at one or two, we've got them. These are price cuts on Honor's newest smartwatches, the Watch ES and Watch GS Pro.

Honor is arguably one of the most interesting companies working in the smartwatch sphere right now, and its two 2020 wearables, which only launched in September, are on sale for Cyber Monday. Both were discounted for Black Friday too, but the new savings are even bigger.

These smartwatches don't cost premium prices but come with as many, if not more, fitness features than your typical high-end smartwatch. They both have unique features too - the Honor Watch GS Pro has outdoorsy features designed for adventurers, and the Watch ES has workout guides that we tested to see if we could get a six-pack with.

We have also got Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals and Cyber Monday Fitbit deals round-ups if you really want, but you really can't go wrong with an Honor wearable.

Honor Watch Cyber Monday deals

Honor Watch ES: £99.99 £79.98 at Amazon (save £20)

Honor's small-form fitness wearable comes with plenty of health features, and has an impressive 10-day battery life, but it's still petite enough to easily fit under a sleeve or on a wrist at night.

Honor Watch GS Pro: £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon (save £70)

This money off deal is a surprise seeing as the Honor Watch GS Pro just launched, and it's actually £10 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. It's a great rugged smartwatch with loads of fitness features, including loads that are great for wilderness adventurers.

The Honor Watch ES is a slim smartwatch-slash-fitness-tracker that has loads of health features, a long-lasting battery life and, most importantly, a really low price tag. £20 off it isn't a huge saving but it compounds that latter selling point of a low price.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged version of the Honor Magic Watch 2 with a hardy design and loads of features designed for outdoorsy people. if you need a smartwatch to accompany you on hikes, ski trips or trail runs, this is for you, especially thanks to its big £70 saving.

We were initially going to include the Honor Magic Watch 2 in this round-up too, as it's the predecessor to both these watches that doesn't cost too much and has loads of features in itself. However that sold out in the Black Friday sales, proving there's a big appetite for Honor watches, so you might want to act fast.

More Honor smartwatch Cyber Monday deals

