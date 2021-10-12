The new Echo Buds are finally coming to the UK – but will Black Friday hamper sales?

The All-New Amazon Echo Buds, or Echo Buds 2, have arrived. Amazon has now confirmed that the next iteration of its Amazon Echo Buds are ready to go, ending a months-long wait for those wanting to buy the true wireless earbuds in the UK.

The new Echo Buds will start shipping on November 10 for £79 for Amazon Prime members, with that price rising to £109 after an introductory period.

Given the buds launched in the US back in May, it's been a long wait for those of us in the UK to get an official release date – and the timing of the release, so soon before Black Friday, may not be favorable for the technology giant.

20% smaller than the originals, with improved noise cancellation and six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited to those who preorder, the new Echo Buds look set to one-up their predecessors.

In our US review of the second-gen Echo Buds, we wrote that "Amazon made the new Amazon Echo Buds 2’s case even smaller (by around 40%), and has taken a serious look at both its noise-cancelling technology and overall audio performance. The result is true wireless earbuds that cancel even more ambient noise than before and sound better, too – plus they’re easier to carry around.

"There are a few other minor changes here – like the adoption of wireless charging via any wireless charging pad and vents to reduce pressure built up in the ear – as well as some changes to the setup process that will help you find the perfect fit with the included ear tips."

The shadow of Black Friday

(Image credit: Amazon)

In addition to the major changes listed above, the all-new Amazon Echo Buds will also have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and Alexa built-in.

They're not slackers, then, by any means. But with Black Friday and Cyber Monday landing in the weeks after this release, many shoppers may find they'll prefer to nab some wireless earbuds in the sales, even if that means waiting for a good deal to land.

The introductory discount price may be designed to counter this, while the Amazon Music Unlimited benefits only apply to those who pre-order in advance.

But there'll be plenty of opportunities to buy good true wireless earbuds at a discount throughout the month of November, and it's very possible that the Echo Buds will sink out of view amid the onslaught of discounted audio goods.