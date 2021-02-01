The Monster Hunter Rise Edition Nintendo Switch is now available to pre-order in the UK for £339.99, and if you’ve got your eye on this ornate-looking design, we’d strongly advise doing so.

The console comes with a full game digital download code of Monster Hunter Rise, the Deluxe Kit DLC and some bonus content.

Nintendo Switch special edition bundles don’t tend to stay in stock for long, with the Fortnite Wildcat console and Animal Crossing: New Horizon console often flashing in and out of stock, particularly when on sale.

Monster Hunter Rise is arguably the biggest Nintendo Switch game of 2021 (until Breath of the Wild 2 hopefully appears) and – if it’s anything like Monster Hunter World, which sold over 14 million copies – it’s bound to be popular.

The game and console bundle is set to release on March 26, 2021, so don't miss this opportunity to secure it before it's gone.

If you already own a Switch but still want to pick up a fancy Monster Hunter Rise-themed piece of hardware, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also available to pre-order for £69.99.

Not from the UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch deals in your area.

Monster Hunter Rise Edition Nintendo Switch deals:

Exclusive freebies included Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition Pack: £339.99 from Nintendo Official UK Store

This deal from the Nintendo Official UK store includes some lovely Monster Hunter Rise accessories, which include a set of collectible cards, a Palamute and Palico keyring, along with a steelbook. View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Monster Hunter Rise Edition): £339.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition console for pre-order, although you'll miss out on the cool accessories that the Nintendo UK Store offers. View Deal

Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller deals:

£5 cheaper than Amazon Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £64.99 from Nintendo Official UK Store

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features a striking Magnamalo design, and includes HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality and motion controls. View Deal

Switch Pro Controller (Monster Hunter Rise Edition): £69.99 from Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is also available from Amazon, though it's £5 cheaper if you opt for the Nintendo Official UK Store.View Deal

A demo for Monster Hunter Rise was made available on the Nintendo Switch eShop from January 7 to February 1, which allowed players to experience the game's single-player and local multiplayer modes. Those who played the demo could earn bonus items such as free potions, traps and energy drinks to use when the full game releases on March 26.

More Nintendo Switch deals

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out all the best Nintendo Switch deals below for your area.