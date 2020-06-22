The latest Galaxy Watch deals at EE can save you £144 on an unlimited data plan

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap 4G smartwatch, then check out these superb unlimited data deals at EE on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active2.

Right now, you can pick up either model for just £14/month, down from £20/month - which means that over the course of the two-year contract you'll save £144. This deal cuts the total cost you'll pay over 24 months from £500 to just £356. That's only around £100 more than the standard Bluetooth-only models cost, but with a generous 24 months of unlimited data, too. That's great value.

Both deals are open to existing and new customers, although you'll need a compatible Samsung smartphone that's already signed up with the EE network to take full advantage of your unlimited data plan, so bear that in mind.

These excellent Galaxy Watch offers come hot on the heels of some brand new Galaxy Watch 3 leaks, which seemingly confirm that a new generation is on its way, although details and exact dates are still cloudy right now.

Not in the UK or want a Bluetooth only version? Check out the best Galaxy Watch prices in your region just down below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: save £144 at EE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G | EE | £20 upfront | Unlimited data | £20 £14 pm

With a four day battery life, excellent Samsung apps, and cool rotating bezel for UI controls, the Galaxy Watch offers a great alternative to the likes of Apple with a Watch that's equally at home in the gym or on the commute. This limited time offer from EE can save you a massive £144 in total and is available on both 42 and 46mm sizes.

Total cost over 24 months is £356View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | EE | £20 upfront | Unlimited data | £20 £14 pm

For something a little less bulky and more fitness focused then check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - now available with the same £144 off discount at EE. Featuring a more minimalist, bezel-less design, two-day battery life and the same suite of excellent Samsung apps, the Active2 is good for those who want something a little understated on their wrist.

Total cost over 24 months is £356View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch bluetooth | £279 £198 at Amazon

If you'd like to avoid those monthly bills, and don't mind dropping that cellular functionality, then Amazon are knocking £81 off the Galaxy Watch right now. You'll still be able to pair to your phone, but won't be able to take calls or use data directly from the watch, although you'll still be able to listen to tunes and do fitness tracking.

Note - this is for the pink 42mm version, if you want black, then it's available for £216 here.

View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a fantastic alternative to the likes of Apple for those of you who haven't found yourself locked into that iOS eco-system. It's got a lot of great lifestyle, productivity and fitness apps that are great off the bat, while the four-day battery life is pretty outstanding in our books. While it's definitely got a larger footprint than the Apple Watches, some may prefer that chunkier aesthetic.

If you did want something a little more slimmed down, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 loses the bezel, although it's still distinctively Samsung. You're dropping down to two-days of battery life here but getting the same apps and features in a more understated, sleek design.

For a more exhaustive study, check out our best Galaxy Watch Active deals page, which has all the best prices on the latest Galaxy Watch device. You can also find the best Apple Watch deals here at TechRadar if you'd prefer to get the perfect companion for your iPhone.

