The latest Black Froday phone deals from EE include iPhones and a free Nintendo Switch

Savvy shoppers can't have helped but to notice that the Black Friday deals race is officially on and the UK's most popular phone network is already launching a second wave of offers. EE has discounts across pay monthly and SIM-only plans, as well as some brand pay as you go Black Friday phone deals.

With fantastic savings across Apple, Samsung and Google handsets, EE has also come out of left field with a fantastic Oppo A72 bundle, bagging you the fantastic handset alongside a free Nintendo Switch console, all for just £29 a month and £30 up front.

A hot commodity at the beginning of the first lockdown, now is the time to snatch up the hybrid console and find out what all the crack is about when it comes to the world's Animal Crossing: New Horizons obsession.

Catering to all preferences with iPhone, Samsung and Google handset deals galore, EE is likely to have the deal for you. Fancy the iPhone 11 for sub-£30? This Essential Plan gets you 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, for just £29 a month and £99 upfront.

If the latest flagship from Samsung is more your cup of tea, you can pick up the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 for £37 a month and £70 upfront, loaded up with 10GB of data, saving you a grand total of £462 on this superb contract.

There are plenty of savings across a number of handsets. Already in a committed relationship to your smartphone? Perhaps EE's 160GB Black Friday SIM-only deal will grab your attention. Alongside unlimited minutes and texts, get this tariff for just £20 a month.

EE's top Black Friday phone deals:

iPhone 11: at EE | £99 upfront | 1GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Pick up the iPhone 11 with EE's Essential Plan and save £241 on its original rate. Benefit from the A13 Bionic chipset under the hood, as well as its dual camera set-up and gorgeous 6.1-inch LCD display. Better still, make your mark with a choice of six stunning hues, including pastel yellow, purple and green.

The best Black Friday SIM only deals from EE:

EE SIM: at EE | 160GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Dubbed EE's 'Mega Black Friday Deal', it's hard to disagree with a heavy dose of data for exceptionally good value for money. 5G-ready, too, this SIM only tariff allows you to share the love and send some of that 160GB allowance to your family to use, too.

EE SIM: at EE | 200GB data | unlimited minutes and data | £23pm

Fancy loading up with even more data? Pay just £3 more and you can get EE's 200GB SIM, also coming 5G ready so you can blitz through new TV series, stream the latest album releases, and then some with a huge dose of data.

EE's Black Friday pay as you go deals:

Oppo A53: at EE | Now £99.99 | Save £50

Choose your EE pay as you go tariff and get the package tailored to you. Better still, miss out on those pricey pay monthly contracts by purchasing this fantastic handset outright, with a Black Friday saving on top. Better still, with these pay as you go offers you'll get three of months of free data.

Nokia 1.3: at EE | Now £49.99 | Save £20

Looking for a truly budget handset? Why not pick up the Nokia 1.3 smartphone and your pay as you go tariff included. Benefitting from a gorgeous 5.71-inch display, Google Assistant integration, and an 8MP main camera sensor, budget never looked so good. With pay as you go handsets, you'll also receive three months of free data.

Why buy Black Friday phone deals from EE?

Aside from winning the UK's best network for seven year's in a row and being awarded the title of the UK's no.1 5G network, there are a ton of reasons why shopping your Black Friday bargains directly with EE is a great idea.

On top of free gifts, including Nintendo Switch consoles, TVs and AirPods, EE allows customers to save money by trading in old devices. Here you can take some money off, or even wipe clean, upfront costs, and ensure you're always up to date with the very latest smartphone.

Each handset also comes with a variety of plans to suit your usage needs, whether you're after a ton of data so you can binge without worries, or if you're looking for something that has the right balance between your monthly allowance and affordability. Depending on the plan you choose, you can also get a ton of perks, including Apple Music free for six months, or three months of BT Sports.