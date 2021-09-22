The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max finally get the big price cuts we've waited a year for

Throughout its full year of being Apple's best and most powerful smartphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max seemed impervious to discounts, only budging a few times for very short windows of time. But now with the new iPhone 13 available, that's changing.

Amazon is now offering a massive £200 off the price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max - the biggest discount we've ever seen on the device. This price cut is on the 256GB model, leaving you paying just £999.

While we've seen the 128GB model occasionally come down in price, this is the first major discount on the larger storage size. This makes the 12 Pro Max essentially the same price as the original RRP for the more affordable iPhone 12 Pro.

Speaking of the iPhone 12 Pro, Amazon has also discounted this device bringing it down to just £867 - again, the cheapest price yet. We've listed both of these deals below or, if you're more interested in the latest and greatest, check out our iPhone 13 Pro deals and iPhone 13 Pro Max deals guides.

SIM-free iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max deals:

iPhone 12 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £999 £867.99

This is the lowest we've ever seen the iPhone 12 Pro fall in price. Right now you can get the 128GB model for only £867.99 - £131 off the original price. There is also a £974 discount on the 256GB model and £100 off the 512GB option. The lowest price is exclusively found on the Silver model but there are discounts available on the Blue and Graphite options too.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1199 £999

Upgrade to the more powerful iPhone 12 Pro Max and you'll be able to get a £200 discount on the 256GB model of the device. That's the largest discount yet, bringing your price down to only £999 - the same price as the iPhone 12 Pro would normally be for its cheapest model. Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll be saving almost £200.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max like?

iPhone 12 Pro

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide, and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.