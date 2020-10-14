The cheapest LG OLED TV just got cheaper in double-dip Prime Day deal

One of the cheapest OLED TVs just got cheaper, with a £200 discount arriving on the LG BX OLED for Prime Day 2020.

The 55-inch BX OLED is currently on sale for just £1,099, down from £1,299 – making it one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an OLED TV in 2020. It had initially dropped in price to £1,199, but this double-dip deal has brought that even lower – and therefore even closer in reach to more would-be OLED buyers worried about the usual cost. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for TV deals in your region.)

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals here

LG's B series traditionally sits at the bottom end of the TV brand's OLED range, using a lower-specified processor (the a7 Gen 3, in this instance) to keep down costs, while sticking with the same OLED panel of the CX OLED, Gallery Series OLED, and WX OLED models.

OLED is the premium TV technology of the moment, and with its deep blacks, gorgeous contrast, and precise brightness control, it's not surprising so many shoppers have deigned to bring an OLED set into their home.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Amazon

Get the flagship size on this bargain OLED TV with a £200 discount on Amazon right now. With deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio – as well as the webOS smart platform – it's a great centerpiece TV for your home.View Deal

We haven't had the chance to review the 2020 BX model, though our LG B9 review last year gave us a good impression for the kinds of picture compromises you'll be settling for – namely, a bit more video noise, and some loss of detail in dark scenes. But these were still small issues, and we expect it's a similar experience on the BX this time around.

If you miss out on this deal, or just aren't sold on the LG BX, you'll have many a Black Friday TV deal landing on November, with big discounts on select OLED TV deals all but certain. It's unlikely the LG BX will drop its price lower than this, though we're welcome to being surprised.

More OLED TV deals

Check out deals on other OLED TV deals below, whatever region you're in.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.