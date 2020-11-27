The best Black Friday PS4 deal is the gift that keeps on giving: cheap PS Plus

There's plenty of fantastic Black Friday PS4 game deals around this year, but there's one PS4 deal that we keep an eye out for every Black Friday: cheaper PS Plus. And, as expected, several retailers have come through, offering discounts on 12 months of PS Plus subscription so you can get access to the service for less. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see PS Plus 12-month membership prices in your region.)

You may be wondering why we're so excited about these PS Plus deals, but Black Friday is the absolute best time to pick up your annual PS Plus subscription – as it means that you don't have to renew your membership until next Black Friday when it will no doubt be on sale again.

PS Plus not only grants access to online play on PS4 and PS5, but membership also comes with a bunch of perks. For a start, you get a handful of free games each month – for both PS4 and PS5, if you've managed to nab the latter console – and the games on offer are usually pretty good. This month's offering is Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Hollow Knight on PS4, with Bugsnax also available for PS5 owners. Typically PS Plus free games offer around $70/£60 of free games a month – talk about a bargain!

Check out where to buy the PS5

Best PS4 accessories: all the extras you need to own for your PlayStation 4

Best PS4 headsets: the top PlayStation 4 gaming headsets

Black Friday PS Plus deals (US)

PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $32.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing, plus free games each month at a discount, plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $27 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

Black Friday PS Plus deals (UK)

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing, plus free games each month at a discount – plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

PS Plus 3-month membership: £19.99 £16.85 at ShopTo

Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing, plus free games each month at a discount – plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 16% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon (save £12)

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 25% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. There are also 3-month and 1-month options if you want to test the waters, but they're not on offer.View Deal

Not only does PS Plus membership straight-up offer you free games each month but you also get access to 24 free PlayStation games courtesy of the recently released PlayStation Plus Collection if you have PS5.

PS Plus is great for PS4 or PS5 gamers for the free games and online play, and we can't recommend it enough for those who can't afford to buy new games all the time.

The free games per month work like a curated library, where Sony picks out titles it thinks you should play. We've discovered loads of favorites from it that we wouldn't otherwise have gotten to try.

Getting PS Plus also gives you frequent discounts on the PS Store, more so than non-members can enjoy, and lets you play online multiplayer on games with it.

If you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We'll be keeping all these pages regularly updates throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, so keep them bookmarked for a bargain!

More PS Plus deals

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best PS Plus 12-month subscription prices in your region right now:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.