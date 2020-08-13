The Amazon Echo Dot is just £4.99 this week thanks to this Music Unlimited offer

The Amazon Echo Dot is technically down to just £4.99 this week, thanks to a returning offer that sees the smart speaker bundled in with a two month subscription to the Amazon Music Unlimited service. This offer essentially bills you for a standard two month membership at £19.98 and then only charges £4.99 for the speaker itself on top, bringing the final price to £24.97. That's an overall saving of £45 making this easily the best price we've seen since Black Friday.

We've seen similar Amazon Echo deals throwing in a free smart bulb with an Echo purchase, or a reduced video doorbell. However, the value saved in these offers is usually limited to between £10 and £25.

That makes this Amazon Echo Dot deal is the best way to buy the smart speaker right now - if you're a new Music Unlimited subscriber that is. If not, we'd actually point you towards another sale at Laptops Direct. Over there, you'll find the Echo Dot available for just £37.47, that's £12 less than Amazon is currently asking for.

This offer won't last, however, and you have until August 17th to bag yourself a deal here. We're going into more detail on this Echo Dot offer just below, but you'll find more Amazon Echo deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot | 2 months Amazon Music Unlimited: £69.97 £24.97 at Amazon

If you've been on the hunt for an Amazon Music Unlimited offer, this one can bag you two months of the subscription service and an Echo Dot to make the most of it with for just £25 this week. Once you take away the cost of the subscription that means you're getting the Dot itself for just £4.99.

More Amazon Echo deals

If you're after something with the audio prowess of the Echo Plus, or the 3D sound and improved microphone array of the Echo Studio, you'll want to check out the latest Amazon Echo deals below. This comparison chart offers up the cheapest price for each Echo product currently available online.

If you're after even better sound quality, you might be interested in the latest Bose speaker deals, or you could check out the best Apple HomePod sales as well. We're also rounding up all the latest smart home device deals if you're looking to upgrade your setup this week.