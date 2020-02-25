The 5-star Philips OLED804 is nearly £400 cheaper in outstanding 4K TV deal

The Philips OLED804 is among the best TVs you can buy in 2020 – and it's currently reduced by nearly £400 in a fantastic limited deal at Currys.

Usually £1489, Currys has slashed the price to just £1099 – that's a huge saving of £390, making this outstanding 55-inch 4K TV more affordable than ever before. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Philips OLED804 prices in your region.)

Today's best 4K TV deal

Philips 55OLED804 4K TV: £1489 £1099 at Currys

This gorgeous 55-inch display is packing Philips' Ambilight technology, casting the colour from your TV to the surrounding walls for an immersive viewing experience. The OLED 804 also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Google Assistant. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so it's worthing acting qwuickly if you want to take advantage.View Deal

In our Philips 55OLED804 review, we awarded the 4K TV a coveted full five stars for its wide-ranging HDR support (including Dolby Vision) ,and beautifully sharp, contrast-rich picture.

If you're watching upscaled HD content in 4K, you should find that it looks clear and natural, while native 4K content brings dynamism and rich imagery.

It's a great choice if you want to truly immerse yourself in your TV shows, films, and games, thanks to Philips' Ambilight technology, which uses rear-mounted LEDs to boldly cast coloured light from three of the set’s edges.

The Smart TV platform on offer here is Google's Android TV, which gives you access to key apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and YouTube (though annoyingly there's no support for All4 or My 5), as well as providing built-in Chromecast playback and Google Assistant voice control.

