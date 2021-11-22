That Lego NES kit just saw its first real discount since it launched

Well, it seems the Black Friday Lego deals have thrown us a wildcard, because the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set (that's a Lego NES, to you or I) is on offer - it's available for 20% off in the UK, which is over £40 off.
We often see rare sets discounted over Black Friday, but this is a special discount as we haven't seen it properly reduced before. If you're a fan of the retro Nintendo console, you might want to act quick, in case the savings don't last for very long.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Lego NES Black Friday deal(s)
Lego Nintendo Entertainment System:
£209.99 £167.20 at Nintendo Store
Save £42.79 - This Lego NES doesn't let you play games but it's still a great collectors' item for people who may have grown up with the classic Nintendo console. This discount equals just over 20%.
Not only is the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System a shelf-space-filler for people who have a bone of nostalgia for the ancient console, but you can actually work it alongside another set.
You can connect the Mario figure from the Super Mario Lego sets into the top of the TV and he'll react to what's on the screen (you can turn the crank to revolve a longer tableau, so the display actually moves). And thankfully, some of the Lego Super Mario sets are on offer too.
Lego Super Mario Starter Course:
£50 £37.50 at Argos
Save £12.50 - While we often see the Lego Super Mario Starter Course reduced - and have seen it down to £30 this year already - if for whatever reason you've been looking to buy it but just haven't, now's your chance. This set has been reduced several times in the Black Friday run-up already.
