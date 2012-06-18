Sony's Google TV streaming device ready for pre-order

While most consumers have happily forgotten about Google TV, Sony still remembers as its latest Network Media Player based on the service is now available to pre-order.

Sony's NSZ-GS7 is a $200 set top box, which should make it more attractive than the company's less successful attempts to bundle Google TV with a television set directly.

It includes a unique remote with QWERTY keyboard on one side and a touchpad with controls on the other for web and TV navigation.

The remote also features an accelerometer to making it compatible with more Android apps and a microphone for voice control or Skype calls.

One half of Sony's Google TV duo

Sony announced the NSZ-GS7 Network Media Player earlier this year at CES 2012 as part of a pair.

The second device featured at CES was a Blu-ray player, the NSZ-GP9, which also included Google TV integration and the same intuitive remote.

During CES, we found that the remote made for a much better Google TV experience than the poorly received Revue box.

The NSZ-GS7 Network Media Player is currently up for pre-order through J&R, though no release date has been set.