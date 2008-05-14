Swiss footy fans get mobile digital TV for Euro 2008

The Euro 2008 tournament may be devoid of British Isles footballing interest, but that doesn't stop us bringing you news of some of the best technology on show there.

Swiss fans with appropriate mobile phones will be able to watch matches on their handsets after NEC Japan announced today that it will shortly be installing transmitters for mobile digital TV broadcasts.

Lake Geneva to the Finland Station

Subscribers to Swisscom's SBC network will benefit from the DVB-H mobile broadcasts in Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Basle, while Italian fans can also tune in if they bring their phones along.

Finns and Albanians - the only other places where the mobile TV standard is currently available - are welcome too, but they're likely to have about as much interest as the Brits.