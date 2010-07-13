Sky to show darts in 3D

Sky has confirmed that it will show World Matchplay darts in 3D later this month.

The company is working hard on its 3D sport, and believes that darts - and its fiercely loyal audience - should be included.

Of course, some will recoil in horror at the thought of beer bellies erupting through our screens, but darts may be a nice showcase for 3D.

Rock and roll

With a very specific focal point and the prospect of some neat objects flying out of the screen trickery, we'll be keen to see if this works.

Sky's (awesome) darts commentator Sid Waddell said the arrival of the technology was a "revolution in darts TV broadcasting.

"For years I've described our coverage as resembling a rock 'n' roll concert on your telly," he said.

"Now it's going to resemble a rock 'n' roll concert in your pub - I can't wait!"

Via Digital Spy