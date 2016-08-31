Bang & Olufsen's new TV brings its room-sensing tech into a much cheaper package

Hot on the heels of the release of the BeoVision 14, Bang and Olufsen have announced another 4K TV, the BeoVision Horizon.

This new television carries over many features from the BeoVision 14 including sound and images that adapt to the TV's environment and the content being watched.

For example, in a dark room the set will automatically dim its light output so that you aren't blinded by an incredibly bright screen.

Similar tech in a cheaper package

Impressively, it brings this technology in a package which is much cheaper than it's older brother. With prices starting at £2,495 ($3,995, AU pricing tbc) the TV is almost half the price of the BeoVision 14.

Less impressive is the continued absence of HDR from the range, as well as the two stand options which Bang and Olufsen are calling 'minimalistic', but which we think would look more at home in a conference center than a living room.

At least you have the option of wall-mounting the television if you're not a fan of the stand.

The new TV is available in 40-inch and 48-inch versions and will be available from December.