TCL expands cheap TV range with new budget 4K screen, again

TCL is doubling down on its range of cheap 4K TVs for the UK, with a brand-new TCL P615K series set to bring you 4K HDR images for less.

The budget TV series comes in a mix of sizes, starting at just £349 for its smallest 43-inch size. You can also find it in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

You'll be getting the Android smart TV platform here, which is a pretty straightforward interface that's largely overcome its buggy reputation, even if it isn't as accomplished as more high-end UIs. There's also compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can issue voice commands via connected smart speakers and the like.

This is an HDR TV, too, meaning it has support for basic HDR10, adding expanded color and contrast – though not the dynamic HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. TCL has made much of its Smart HDR feature, which aims to give SDR an HDR-style boost to luminance and color volume, but our review of the EP658 found this really just ramped up the brightness to the point of eradicating picture detail.

The P615K will launch on Amazon and Hughes from mid-December, with availability at AO and Costco from January 2021 too.

Same difference

Some of you may be feeling deja vu – didn't TCL just announce this?

Back in September we did have a similar announcement for the P715K, a largely same-spec television that started at a slightly higher £379 price tag. However, that slight price increase comes with more of a premium appearance, with the kind of 'bezel-less' panel usually found on flagship 8K TVs like the Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED.

The P615K, by comparison, makes do with a more mundane black bezel – not embarrassing by today's standards, but not as sleek as its step-up sibling either.

TCL tells us that the main difference is in the design, with the P715K being "more premium" in that regard. However, the P615K doesn't have the hands-free voice control support offered in the P715K either.

Despite all that, the newer and cheaper model is set for more widespread availability among UK retailers, according to TCL.

