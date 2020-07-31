TalkTalk's fibre broadband deal is easily one of the best internet choices available

There are a lot of broadband deals out there and finding the best value options can often require some intensive searching. But if you're looking for fibre at a great price this weekend, TalkTalk could well be the way to go.

Currently, TalkTalk is just charging £25 a month for its Superfast Fibre plan. That provides you with speeds averaging 67Mb - perfect for large households, gamers, streamers and generally anyone needing faster fibre.

On top of the pricing and speeds, TalkTalk doesn't charge any setup costs and is currently throwing in a tempting incentive. With this deal, you also get an £80 voucher which you can use at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

You can find out more about this cheap broadband deal below.

This TalkTalk fibre broadband deal in full:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £25 per month | FREE activation | £80 voucher

