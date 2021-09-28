Switch on your smart home with this TP-Link smart plug for its lowest price ever

The best smart plugs let you use your smartphone to control any electrical appliances connected to the smart power socket, even when you’re not at home. They're one of the easiest ways to start your smart home journey, but as you’re likely to need several plugs per room, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart plug deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 43% off the price of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 , reducing it to £19.99 from £34.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for the smart power strip – beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart plug deals in your region.)

Today's best TP-Link smart plug deal in the UK

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £15 off the cost of this smart powerstrip, which comes with three smart sockets, as well as two standard USB ports. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug, and we don’t know how long the offer will last – so we suggest that you snap up this smart plug deal now.View Deal

If you’re the forgetful type, and often leave the house without turning the coffee machine, your hair straighteners, or another appliance off, a smart plug can come in very handy. Rather than needing to return home, you can use your smartphone to switch it off, no matter where you are.

On test, we found the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 extremely simple to use, and it was responsive both when using the app, or Alexa or Google Assistant to switch the smart plug on or off. There’s also a button next to each socket if you’d prefer to control the smart plugs manually.

We were also impressed that as well as being able to set schedules for each of the three smart sockets from the app, we were also able to activate Away mode, which turns the sockets on or off at random intervals. They proved extremely useful when simulating occupancy in our home.

