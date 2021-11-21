Stop what you're doing – the RTX 3070 Asus ROG Zephyrus is dirt cheap right now

Ok, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, thanks to its near-pitch perfect balance between power, style, and price, so even at full retail price we'd be telling you to buy it. Now that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is $300 off with this Best Buy Black Friday deal, this really is the best time ever to pick up this beast of a gaming laptop.

With Black Friday deals rolling out all week, we can definitely see people waiting to commit to buying something they see on sale, but with this ROG Zephyrus G15, we don't see much reason to wait.

This is one of the most popular gaming laptops around, so there's little reason for retailers to cut the price much lower than this, if at all, so you really won't miss out by buying this a few days early.

You'll also get it earlier than if you tried to buy it during the main crush of Black Friday shopping, which is always a plus, so this is definitely the Black Friday gaming laptop deal to beat right now.

$1,849 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, 15.6-inch QHD, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, Nvidia RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,849 $1,549 at Best Buy

Save $300 - There's no other way to say it, if you have the budget for it, you absolutely should buy this laptop while you can. Even at full price, this is one of the best value-for-dollar gaming laptops out there, so getting it for $300 off makes this one a no-brainer. It does not come with a webcam, so if you plan on streaming, you'll need to buy an external cam.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best laptops out there, so seeing it get this kind of price cut this week is very exciting.

In addition to the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, this laptop sports a 15.6-inch QHD (1440p) display, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H, 16GB RAM (8GB Soldered, 8GB SODIMM expandable to 40GB RAM), and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for blazing fast gaming.

A note to streamers though, this laptop does not have a webcam, so you'll have to buy an external one. If you're planning on doing any streaming online you'll probably want to buy one of the best webcams anyway since laptop webcams are usually trash to begin with.

