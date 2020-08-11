Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones drop to lowest price

If you need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then the Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best headphones you can buy – and now that they've been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM4, they've dropped to their lowest-ever price at Amazon, which means you can save big on the Sony over-ears.

Now just $248 in the US (£229 in the UK), the Sony WH-1000XM3, cost $349 / £330 at launch, which means you can save over £100 in this fantastic deal.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have dropped down to just under $250 at Best Buy this week. That's a fantastic price for the top rated headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £229 at Amazon

The best selling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are still a great choice, even though they've now been usurped by the WH-1000XM4. These headphones feature fantastic active noise cancellation tech, great audio, and 30 hours of battery life.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headset topped TechRadar's best wireless headphones list for two years, and while that honor now goes to the Sony WH-1000XM4, they're still a great buy for anyone looking for some premium ANC cans. With noise-cancellation technology that is quite frankly outstanding, a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, and an understated design that appeals to most, these Sony cans are a great investment.

If you're suffering from a noisy working environment or need a little bit of peace from the kids, then these cans are simply some of the best you can buy right now.

If you have a little more cash to spare, then it's well worth checking out Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. These upgraded cans come with improved noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, audio upscaling, and multi-point connectivity – though they'll set you back £349.

