Sony WF-1000XM3 deal: don't miss this huge discount on the best earbuds of 2021

The Sony WF-1000XM3, our favorite true wireless earbuds, are close to the lowest price we've ever seen in this fantastic deal from John Lewis.

Also available at Amazon, the noise-cancelling buds have been slashed from £220 to just £149, saving you £71. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at John Lewis

Save £71 – Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. This deal brings them very close to their lowest price of £139, and it's also available at Amazon.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.

Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price. While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose - and with great battery life to boot.

While we've been hearing rumors about a successor to the earbuds, the so-called Sony WF-1000XM4, we'd still recommend grabbing this deal while you can. Sony typically makes small adjustments to its next-gen headphones, rather than huge overhauls, so we'd be very surprised if a new model makes the WF-1000XM3 obsolete.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region below.