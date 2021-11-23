Some of the best Black Friday phone deals are on these cheap Oppo phones

While most of the Black Friday phone deals have only been about 10-20% off, we now and then see a great reduction on the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, two mid-range Oppo phones from 2020.
The Black Friday deals have cut over 50% of the price off these phones, with £280 slashed from the asking price of the Reno 4 and a whopping £400 from the Reno 4 Pro's cost - that's a lot of money off from phones that didn't cost too much to begin with.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Oppo Reno 4 Black Friday deals
Oppo Reno 4:
£499 £219 at Amazon (save £280)
This mid-range phone is now very affordable in the sales, with a 56% reduction taking its mid-range price to a budget one. That's great for a fairly powerful 5G Android phone.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro:
£699 £299 at Amazon (save £400)
This is a huge reduction for a fairly powerful 5G phone - it's one of the best deals we've seen over Black Friday on a pretty good mid-range mobile.
The Oppo Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 48MP main camera.
The Reno 4 Pro has fairly similar specs, but its screen is bigger and curves at the edges - the handset also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage instead of 8GB / 128GB like the non-Pro.
So which should you choose? Well now the Pro only costs £90, it's the no-brainer option - you get more storage, a faster phone and a bigger screen. Saying that, some people prefer mobiles with flat edges, or might not need double the storage, in which case the standard phone is fine.
More Oppo Reno 4 deals
We've collected the best prices for the Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro below - just note, the devices aren't available in all regions, so if you see nothing below it means there's nothing for you. Sorry!
