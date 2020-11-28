Smarty's 50GB data for £12/pm SIM only deal has been one of the best of Black Friday

If you've picked up a SIM-free phone in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, or you're happy with your current device that you've just finished paying off, you'll need a good SIM only deal to go with it.
While there are a number of excellent options, some of the very best value plans come courtesy of Smarty, which piggybacks off Three to deliver a similar range and speeds. Essentially, Smarty is a no-frills bargain network that delivers big data and unrivalled prices.
We reckon the best of the lot is the 50GB for £12 a month deal, which should satisfy most people when it comes to the data cap. However, if you want absolute freedom, there's an unlimited SIM for £15 a month, which makes it the cheapest unlimited data plan in the UK.
Smarty only runs one-month rolling contracts, so if it turns out coverage isn't what you expected or you want to upgrade to a new phone, you can end it with Smarty with just a month's notice.
It's also worth noting Smarty does not provide 5G coverage, so if that's an issue for you, scroll to the end of the page where we'll outline a cheap 5G alternative from Three.
- Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset
Smarty's top Black Friday SIM only deal:
SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts |
£15 £12 per month
For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.
View Deal
Upgrade to Smarty's unlimited SIM plan:
SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts |
£20 £15 per month
Smarty has dropped its prices to offer unlimited data for just £15 a month. That makes it the cheapest price on the market right now, and one that's unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday. However, if you want a 5G unlimited data SIM, check out the deal from Three below.View Deal
Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?
It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.
With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.
One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.
The cheapest 5G SIM only plan today:
SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
You're tied in for 12 months and it's a whole £1 more expensive than Smarty's unlimited plan, but this SIM only deal from Three is the cheapest way to bag unlimited 5G data right now. And, if we're honest, it's an absolute steal.View Deal
Black Friday's 2020 other best SIM only deals
Vodafone SIM | 12-month contract | 100GB data| Unlimited texts and calls | £16 per month + £54 cashback by redemption
This deal on Vodafone gets you 100GB of data while only charging £16 a month for it. While that alone is an excellent offer, it gets even better. Vodafone is also throwing in £54 in cashback, effectively bringing the costs you're paying down to just £11.50 a month - a market-leading plan.
View Deal
Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £23 per month + FREE AirPods
Wow! It's not often that SIM only deals are paired up with free gifts, so this is certainly eye (or ear?) catching? This is a decent tariff anyway, but the AirPod-shaped freebies make it pretty stellar. Get unlimited data and those 2nd Gen Apple AirPods.
View Deal
SIM only plan from iD Mobile | 12 month contract |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £15 per month + £30 Amazon voucher
Carphone Warehouse has pulled out one of the best SIM plans we've ever seen this Black Friday. Not only is it offering unlimited data at the lowest price on the market, but it's also throwing in a £30 Amazon voucher. However, the one thing to note is that iD Mobile is not a 5G network. If that's important to you, Three costs an extra pound for the same deal and includes 5G. You won't get the voucher with Three, though.
View Deal
EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
Has EE finally got competitive with its pricing...with this deal, it looks like it has. For the price of £20 a month, you're getting a massive 160GB of data. While that is already pretty affordable, it gets better considering EE will charge you half the amount for the first three months of your contract.
View Deal
Talkmobile | 12-month contract |
4GB 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £8 a month
If you want a cheap SIM only plan for less than a tenner with a good amount of data, there's not much better you can do than this deal from Talkmobile. For just £8 a month, the data's been ramped up from 4GB to 12GB, so now's better than ever to go for this deal.
View Deal
- What is Smarty? Find out more with our explainer