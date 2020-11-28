Smarty's 50GB data for £12/pm SIM only deal has been one of the best of Black Friday

If you've picked up a SIM-free phone in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, or you're happy with your current device that you've just finished paying off, you'll need a good SIM only deal to go with it.

While there are a number of excellent options, some of the very best value plans come courtesy of Smarty, which piggybacks off Three to deliver a similar range and speeds. Essentially, Smarty is a no-frills bargain network that delivers big data and unrivalled prices.

We reckon the best of the lot is the 50GB for £12 a month deal, which should satisfy most people when it comes to the data cap. However, if you want absolute freedom, there's an unlimited SIM for £15 a month, which makes it the cheapest unlimited data plan in the UK.

Smarty only runs one-month rolling contracts, so if it turns out coverage isn't what you expected or you want to upgrade to a new phone, you can end it with Smarty with just a month's notice.

It's also worth noting Smarty does not provide 5G coverage, so if that's an issue for you, scroll to the end of the page where we'll outline a cheap 5G alternative from Three.

Smarty's top Black Friday SIM only deal:

BEST VALUE SIM SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Upgrade to Smarty's unlimited SIM plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £15 per month

Smarty has dropped its prices to offer unlimited data for just £15 a month. That makes it the cheapest price on the market right now, and one that's unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday. However, if you want a 5G unlimited data SIM, check out the deal from Three below.

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.

The cheapest 5G SIM only plan today:

Black Friday's 2020 other best SIM only deals

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Has EE finally got competitive with its pricing...with this deal, it looks like it has. For the price of £20 a month, you're getting a massive 160GB of data. While that is already pretty affordable, it gets better considering EE will charge you half the amount for the first three months of your contract.

Talkmobile | 12-month contract | 4GB 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £8 a month

If you want a cheap SIM only plan for less than a tenner with a good amount of data, there's not much better you can do than this deal from Talkmobile. For just £8 a month, the data's been ramped up from 4GB to 12GB, so now's better than ever to go for this deal.

