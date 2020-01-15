Sky's Superfast Fibre broadband deals hit low of £27/pm - but is it the best around?

Anyone who's looked into investing in Sky broadband deals before will know the company tends to have a tenacious relationship with some very high prices. But, as part of its January Sales, Sky has brought one of its fibre internet plans down into the world of affordability.

That means Sky is now available to you, with impressive speeds averaging 59Mb, for a price of just £27 a month. There's no surprise upfront costs and your line rental is included in the costs.

That is of course an excellent price on fibre broadband, especially with slightly higher average speeds of 59Mb...but there is some really stiff competition Sky has to fight off right now.

Vodafone is offering free speed upgrades on its fibre plans, getting you similar speeds to the above for a fair bit less. TalkTalk is throwing around £40 vouchers and cheap bills on its fibre deals and both Plusnet and BT are armed with some impressive cashback and Mastercard packages.

Of course, this doesn't make Sky a redundant choice in your search for internet, it just means you have a fierce selection of plans to choose from. You can find all of the above mentioned deals listed below.

Compare all of the best broadband deals available right now

Sky's Fibre broadband deals in full:

Sky Superfast Fibre | 18 months | 59Mb average speed | Weekend calls | Free upfront | £27 a month

This really is one of the best fibre broadband deals we've seen from Sky in quite a while. With speeds averaging an impressive 59Mb at a price of just £27 a month, this will be perfect for any big streamers or gamers trying to avoid buffering and slow downloads.

View Deal

Broadband deals from the competition:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card

Paying under £22 a month for a fibre broadband deal is pretty darn impressive in its own right. But add in a £40 sweetener from your choice of Amazon, Argos, Tesco or a pre-paid Mastercard and it's truly exceptional! Click the link and enter your email, then you can sign up and claim the gift card.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £23 per month (£21 for existing customers)

This feels like Sky's biggest competitor right now. It has similar speeds to Sky's offer, just at a price a fair bit lower than what Sky can offer. At £23 a month for 63Mb, Vodafone has the cheapest faster fibre broadband deal around, securing its place as one of the best broadband deals you can get right now.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £70 Mastercard

BT is the most popular broadband deal provider out there, and this simply must be its best value plan. Its standard fibre package gets you average speeds of a nifty 50Mb, free weekend calls and not a penny to get the whole thing activated. While it is the most expensive option on this list, the £70 Mastercard being thrown in helps drop it below Sky - just watch the 24 month contract length.

View Deal